National group fights human trafficking in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- According to the Executive Director of Paso del Norte Center of Hope Nicole Schiff, human trafficking is a lot more prevalent then one might expect.

Schiff added that heavy makeup, sudden change in attire and having a spouse or partner 20 to 30 years older are also indications.

“They might have branding or tattoos. They may be carrying hotel keys, cash, an extensive amount of cash, or multiple phones. A lot of times you might see they are in provocative clothing that might be inappropriate for the weather,” shared the advocate for human rights.

Older people preying on youth through social media, the LGBTQ community youth in foster care and even adults looking for love can find themselves snatched up in the industry Schiff told ABC-7.

The Executive Director added that their organization aids in case work, housing and crisis intervention.

“We do not disclose our physical address to anybody outside of our partners who are obviously vetted very carefully and a lot of times we have a law enforcement escort if someone is going to be coming and going from our shelter,” Schiff shared with ABC-7

If you wish to donate to the Paso del Norte Center of Hope their donation page can be found at https://www.pdncoh.org/donate