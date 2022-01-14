El Paso man arrested for stealing, injuring dog

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police arrested 21-year-old Bryan Montejano for stealing and injuring a dog.

According to police Montejano was seen at the 8600 Block of Montana walking in and out of traffic on Jan. 8.

Police say Montejano was seen swinging the dog by its leash. Investigators say he intentionally swung the dog into oncoming traffic.

He's being held on a $5,000 bond.

Police say the dog was reunited with its owner.