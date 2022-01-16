Free at-home rapid Covid-19 tests to start shipping out this week

EL PASO, Texas -- Americans will be able to start ordering at-home Covid-19 rapid tests from the federal government beginning this week.

The new federal initiative to increase testing will start on January 19. Senior officials in the Biden administration say that each residential household address is limited to only four free tests at the start of the program. The officials also added the tests will ship between 7-12 days from when you ordered it.

The newly-formed website Covidtests.gov is where you can place your order.

Self-reporting with the city

In preparation for the new program, the city of El Paso wants to remind the community to self-report positive Covid-19 tests. To do this, you have two options:

Option 1: You can fill out the Electronic Self-Reporting Form by clicking this link. You will be asked to fill out information such as your name, date of birth, address, and a copy of your positive test result.

Option 2: You can call the Covid-19 Positive Assistance Line and self-report at (915) 212-6520.

“With the current surge of COVID-19 positive cases, we need those who have tested positive using an at-home test kit to immediately isolate for five full days and report their results to assist us in developing a more comprehensive understanding of how the COVID-19 virus is moving around our region to better serve our community,” said Public Health Director Angela Mora.

Mega testing sites hours extended

The city is also extending the hours at the mega testing sites starting on January 17.

These three drive-thru sites will now be open Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

UTEP, 3333 N. Mesa (Kern Drive)

Nations Tobin Park, 8831 Railroad Dr.

County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza

The Don Haskins recreation center on High Ridge will be open Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.