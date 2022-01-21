Skip to Content
Chile’s incoming cabinet: Women, youth and a nod to markets

By EVA VERGARA
Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s  leftist President-elect Gabriel Boric has announced his first cabinet, giving a majority of posts to women and several to former student protest leaders. He’s also reassuring markets by naming the Central Bank chief as finance minister — a move that caused Chilean stocks and the peso to rise. Fourteen of the 24 new ministers are women, including Defense Minister Maya Fernández. She’s a granddaughter of Socialist President Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by a military coup in 1973. The Interior Ministry that oversees domestic security will go to Dr. Izkia Siches, who was recently head of the national medical association.

