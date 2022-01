HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardo Da Silva registered 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Hawaii defeated Cal State Northridge 72-65. Noel Coleman had 14 points for the Rainbow Warriors (10-5, 6-0 Big West Conference), who have won six straight. Atin Wright had 18 points to pace the Matadors (5-14, 1-7), who have lost six in a row.