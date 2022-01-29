Young Brazilian players seek last-minute transfers to Europe

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — The transfer window for many big soccer leagues in Europe is coming to an end and many talented and young Brazilian players hope to join this January. They could be bargains for clubs seeking last-minute deals. Some of them are among the best of the latest edition of the Brazilian championship. Atletico Mineiro’s Matías Zaracho, Fluminense’s André, Corinthians’ Gabriel Pereira, Flamengo’s Matheuzinho and Red Bull Bragantino’s Artur are all in that group.