34 new Covid-19 deaths in El Paso, cases down from previous week

EL PASO, Texas – According to city health data, the number of El Paso deaths due to Covid-19 was up from the previous week.

There were 34 deaths recorded as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Week 4 data.

Nine of the deaths were from December, 25 deaths were from January.

The total number of Covid-19 reLated deaths stands at 3,192.

All 34 patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

1 man in his 30s

1 woman in her 30s

2 men in their 40s

3 women in their 40s

2 men in their 50s

1 woman in her 50s

3 men in their 60s

3 women in their 60s

5 men in their 70s

5 women in their 70s

3 men in their 80s

1 woman in her 80s

3 men in their 90s

1 woman in her 90s

There were 9,692 new Covid cases reported. That's down from the previous week's total of 13,786. The city reported 5,080 breakthrough cases, down from the last week's total of 6,862.

Ten of the deaths were reported as breakthrough deaths, raising the total to 121.

You can find daily updates on Covid-19 data at epstrong.org.