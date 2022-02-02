El Paso police officers met with ‘violent confrontation’ at south-central intersection

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say two officers encountered a 'violent confrontation' when a man approached their patrol car, which was stopped at a south-central El Paso intersection.

Police say Darnell Lenard Smith walked into the intersection at 100 Noble and began yelling profanities at the officers from the patrol car's passenger side.

Police say the officers drove off to distance themselves from Smith. After exiting their patrol car and approaching Smith, police say a struggle ensued and at one point, Smith spat on the officers.

Smith was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $500 bond.

Smith has since bonded out.