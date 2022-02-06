Borderland animal shelter looks to expand facility amid overcrowding

EL PASO, Texas– Since the start of the pandemic, the Law N Paws animal shelter has seen more intake requests. This increase has led to overcrowding, hindering the shelter's ability to take in additional abused animals.

Law N Paws founder, Vanessa Acosta, said they are creating a larger sanctuary, giving more pets a second chance.

Law N Paws works with the El Paso Police Department Animal Cruelty unit.

They take in rescued animals, rehabilitate them, vaccinate them, and place them in new homes.

The pandemic, however, has reduced the number of adoptions.

Acosta said they have no more room to take in more pets.

Acosta hopes the new estate will help change that.

Acosta said that with the community's help, they would build this sanctuary faster.

"Just remember that we're their voice, and you know we want to continue helping them until they have a, whether we're able to find them a home or not, we want them to live out their night in a nice sanctuary, and that's our purpose of expanding is to have a sanctuary for them a place to go," said Acosta.



If you would like to donate you can visit their website at Laws N Paws.