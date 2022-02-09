Medical cannabis dispensary will open soon in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- Patients under Texas' Compassionate Use Program will be able to start filling their cannabis prescriptions on Feb. 22, 2022.

Texas' leading medical cannabis provider, Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, will launch a new temporary prescription pick-up site for its medical cannabis. The dispensary will operate every other Tuesday, offering its services from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The announcement follows the company’s recent expansion of its distribution services for patients in El Paso, the Texas Panhandle, the Rio Grande Valley and Northeast Texas. The company delivers weekly to each region.

“The opening of our El Paso pick-up location is the latest example of how Texas Original is expanding our footprint to build awareness of the Compassionate Use Program and drive patient growth throughout the state of Texas," said Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG.