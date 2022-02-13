Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso couple proves that despite health struggles, love conquers all

El Paso, Texas-- Valentine’s day is tomorrow and today’s moment is a reminder that it’s never too late to fall in love again.

Back in 2019, ABC-7's Iris Lopez shared a Sunday Funday moment that featured Margie Cedillo ringing the cancer bell after what she hoped would be her last chemo treatment. Take a look.

In the past few years since we spoke with Cedillo, a lot has happened. Both good and bad, but today we share a story that proves that love conquers all things. Good and bad.

“The first day that I saw him I though that he was the most handsome man. He was just standing in my moms kitchen," said Cedillo.

Cedillo has known Jerry Flores for over twenty years, but everytime she ran into him he always seemed to be taken.

But don’t worry, Margie is a patient woman.

"I ran into him on Facebook and I saw that his status said he was single so I thought, YES it's finally my turn," said Cedillo.

It took her a month to finally get the courage to message Flores.

"I was going to be celebrating my 60th Birthday and I wanted to ask him if he would be my dancing partner. So I sent him a message and we started talking and he said yes, that he would be my dancing partner."

Since then, both were inseparable, however months into their new relationship, the couple would receive some heartbreaking news.

Doctors discovered a tumor in Flores' head and while he was in the ICU getting surgery Cedillo would discover that her cancer had come back. However despite this heartbreaking news, the couple had comfort in knowing that their love story had just begun.

“I call it my love story because I finally found somebody to love me and take care of me and for me to take care of him." said Cedillo through tears.

Flores has been working on gaining back movement in his body while staying at a rehabilitation facility.

“He’s a very good person. Very calm, honest I cant explain how happy I am with him even though were going through our struggles,” said Cedillo.

And depsite their struggles, Cedillo is still hopeful for a future that will bring them back to their first date.

“I tell him the first thing we re gonna do when he gets better is we’re gonna have our dance.”