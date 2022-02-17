Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 5:32 PM
Published 5:04 PM

Child under 5, with underlying health conditions, dies in El Paso due to Covid-19

Breaking News
KVIA
Breaking News

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso health officials say a child under 5 who tested positive for Covid-19 has died. Officials say the child had underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened to learn about the death of a child, and send our deepest condolences to the family members,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “This is a sad reminder of how COVID can cause severe disease and complications that can lead to death on those who suffer from chronic medical conditions. We continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted for those eligible, and in particular, adults caring for children with medical complexities, especially those children who are not able to receive the vaccine yet.”

News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content