Child under 5, with underlying health conditions, dies in El Paso due to Covid-19

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso health officials say a child under 5 who tested positive for Covid-19 has died. Officials say the child had underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened to learn about the death of a child, and send our deepest condolences to the family members,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “This is a sad reminder of how COVID can cause severe disease and complications that can lead to death on those who suffer from chronic medical conditions. We continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted for those eligible, and in particular, adults caring for children with medical complexities, especially those children who are not able to receive the vaccine yet.”