NMSU fires 43 employees due to non-Covid-19 compliance
According to New Mexico State University, 43 employees have been let go due to not following the Executive Order that federal employees must be fully vaccinated.
NMSU announced on Oct. 27, 2021, that they would be following the Executive Order and set a deadline to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 of 2021.
That deadline was pushed back to Jan. 4.
NMSU will not list the name of those they fired.
As of yet, the University has not mentioned any students being removed from campus due to COVID-19 compliance.
According to sources, the majority of the employees were from the NMSU Agricultural Department.
ABC-7 has been granted an interview with the university.
Comments
5 Comments
Fascist university, in a fascist police state.
Thanks to Governor Abbott’s GB40 executive order this won’t happen in Texas if an employee has a religious or medical exemption. A medical exemption that includes a prior covid infection.
Meaning natural antibodies.
The state of New Mexico and NMSU is a joke. Who would want to live in New Mexico? What do they have to offer? Who would want to attend NMSU after the President is taking a year sabbatical yet he is still receiving his $500,000 salary. He is getting a fat pay check while students are struggling to pay their tuition.
I meant are a joke not is a joke