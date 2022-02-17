Skip to Content
NMSU fires 43 employees due to non-Covid-19 compliance

The campus of New Mexico State University, with the Corbett Center in view.
According to New Mexico State University, 43 employees have been let go due to not following the Executive Order that federal employees must be fully vaccinated.

NMSU announced on Oct. 27, 2021, that they would be following the Executive Order and set a deadline to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 of 2021.

That deadline was pushed back to Jan. 4.

NMSU will not list the name of those they fired.

As of yet, the University has not mentioned any students being removed from campus due to COVID-19 compliance.

According to sources, the majority of the employees were from the NMSU Agricultural Department.

ABC-7 has been granted an interview with the university.

