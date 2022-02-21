El Paso Covid-19 deaths, cases drop for CDC week 7

EL PASO, Texas - The number of recorded Covid-19 deaths for the past week went down again from the previous week; the deaths spanned three months. Twenty deaths were from February, one from December and one from January.

The totals are part of city health data included in tracking for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Week 7.

All 22 patients had underlying health conditions. They included:

1 child under the age of 12

1 man in his 30s

1 woman in her 40s

1 man in his 50s

2 women in their 50s

2 men in their 60s

4 women in their 60s

3 men in their 70s

1 woman in her 70s

4 men in their 80s

2 women in their 80s

There were 746 new breakthrough cases for the week. Ten of the deaths reported last week were considered breakthrough deaths.

There were 1,104 new Covid-19 cases reported; that's 1,188 fewer cases than the previous week.

You can find daily updates on Covid-19 data at epstrong.org.