UT Austin group studies El Paso architecture; visits Downtown Deck Plaza study area

Proposed downtown deck plaza study area
Paso Del Norte Community Foundation
Proposed downtown deck plaza study area

EL PASO, Texas - A group of students and school officials from the University of Texas at Austin are in El Paso to study local architecture and view the site of the proposed Downtown Deck Plaza.

The group started at Rim Road and made their way towards UTEP.

They will be ending their tour in Downtown El Paso in the Weststar building where they will review the latest plans for a new downtown skyscraper that will be built by Geslar.

The group is being led by UT official Adam Barbe and former El Paso first lady, Adair Margo.

Wil Herren

Wil Herren is an ABC-7 reporter who covers both news and sports.

