EPPD: Violent crimes on the rise in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police officers are seeing an increase in violent crimes across the city.

“Criminals, it appears, have gained the momentum,” said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, spokesperson for the department.

Just in the last week, ABC-7 has reported on several shootings, stabbings, and other incidents the department has responded to.

Sgt. Carrillo told ABC-7 the department has seen a 27 percent increase in weapon offenses from this year compared to last.

From the beginning of the year to Feb. 15, there have 65 reported offense compared to 51.

These offenses include any crimes involving a weapon that cause bodily injury, as well as, the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Reported assaults are also up slightly. The department is reporting a four percent increase in overall assaults from 886 to 919 in the same time frame.

“The police department is taking active measures to suppress crime and reduce the incidences of crime to back to numbers that aren't as alarming as they currently are,” Sgt. Carrillo said.

Overall crime however has gone down about three percent, however Sgt. Carrillo anticipates that these numbers will go up.