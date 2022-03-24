Council of judges discuss implementing new Texas law regarding cash bail for those accused of violent crimes

EL PASO, Texas — The Council of Judges in El Paso county are discussing how to implement Texas Senate Bill 6, which among other things, does not allow people accused of violent crimes to be released from jail unless they can pay their bail in cash.

SB 6 will not allow those accused of a violent crime to be released on a personal bond, which allows someone to be released without paying any money under the terms that the defendant will return to court when they are ordered.

The Council of Judges will start their meeting at 12 p.m. MST.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.