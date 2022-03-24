El Paso to close Covid-19 Mega Testing, Convention Center and infusion sites

EL PASO, Texas – Citing declining demand in testing and the monoclonal infusions, Covid-19 testing and vaccines, the City is closing the Regional Infusion Center on Friday, and the Covid-19 Mega Testing and Convention Center sites on Thursday, March 31st.

The announcement comes on the same day as El Paso Matters reported the BA.2 subvariant of Covid-19 has been detected in El Paso.

Starting April 1, El Pasaons can schedule a Covid-19 test or vaccine at one of the City's Covid-19 clinics.

The Hospitals of Providence Infusion Center will continue its current operation.

To schedule a Covid-19 test: call 915-212-6843 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Or click on this link.

The city says appointments are not needed but recommended for vaccines and boosters. You can call the Covid Hotline at 915-212-6843 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Or click here.

Covid-19 Clinic services:

Hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations:

220 S. Stanton (Corner of First and Stanton) (Vaccines ONLY)

7380 Remcon (Testing and Vaccines)

9566 Railroad (Testing and Vaccines)

110 Candelaria (Testing and Vaccines)

For more information: visit EPStrong.org.