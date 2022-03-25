New Mexico dispensaries prepare for the start of a green rush

CHAPARRAL, NEW MEXICO — Recreational cannabis sales will become legal in New Mexico in a week and dispensaries are preparing for the start of a green rush.

Astro Buds, a new cannabis dispensary, is opening their doors in Chaparral, New Mexico, just a mile north of the state line where it is still illegal to sell and consume recreational cannabis in Texas.

“We were waiting for this day pretty much and for it to happen right across the street it made us excited because we could get involved actually,” Shane Troxler, owner of Astro Buds, said.

The company is a licensed cannabis producer and soon will have their manufacturing and retail licenses so they can sell the product to the public. Troxler says they will start selling their product in June after their first harvest. They have one location planned to open in Chaparral, and another is in the works to open in Sunland Park, New Mexico.