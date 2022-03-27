The most talked-about moments of the Oscars

Los Angeles -- The brightest night in showbiz gave much to talk about, and plenty of surprises. Here's a recap, in tweets:

Red Carpet Arrivals

Arrivals start at the Vanity Fair Oscars party with Jeff Goldblum, Jean Smart and Monica Lewinsky attending. pic.twitter.com/UfQ8IDhHJR — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 28, 2022

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain

The Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role goes to Jessica Chastain for her stunning performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.' Congratulations! #Oscars @jes_chastain pic.twitter.com/fsqe1QDL3U — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Wait. Did that just happen?

Will Smith confronted Chris Rock on the Oscars stage after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Will Smith then cursed at Rock from his seat.https://t.co/gsb2DiUrC9 pic.twitter.com/gIiX9wLhNi — The Associated Press (@AP) March 28, 2022

Best Actor: Will Smith gives tearful speech

Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Will Smith for his incredible performance in 'King Richard' Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/y0UTX48214 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Movie: Coda

Best Director: Jane Campion

While "Encanto" won Best Animated Picture, the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" was not nominated but was performed

Oscars Fashions: