The most talked-about moments of the Oscars
Los Angeles -- The brightest night in showbiz gave much to talk about, and plenty of surprises. Here's a recap, in tweets:
Red Carpet Arrivals
Arrivals start at the Vanity Fair Oscars party with Jeff Goldblum, Jean Smart and Monica Lewinsky attending. pic.twitter.com/UfQ8IDhHJR— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 28, 2022
Best Actress: Jessica Chastain
The Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role goes to Jessica Chastain for her stunning performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.' Congratulations! #Oscars @jes_chastain pic.twitter.com/fsqe1QDL3U— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Wait. Did that just happen?
Will Smith confronted Chris Rock on the Oscars stage after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Will Smith then cursed at Rock from his seat.https://t.co/gsb2DiUrC9 pic.twitter.com/gIiX9wLhNi— The Associated Press (@AP) March 28, 2022
Best Actor: Will Smith gives tearful speech
Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Will Smith for his incredible performance in 'King Richard' Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/y0UTX48214— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Best Movie: Coda
Best Picture goes to 'CODA' - Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/X2feIYmC6d— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Best Director: Jane Campion
JUST IN: @TheAcademy Award for Best Directing goes to @TPOTD.#ThePowerOfTheDog #Oscar #Oscarshttps://t.co/5yTnzUyIlt pic.twitter.com/ToMhJVkknU— ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022
While "Encanto" won Best Animated Picture, the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" was not nominated but was performed
🎵 We don't talk about Bruno. 🎵https://t.co/1H1Y9jC9bl#oscars pic.twitter.com/iN88TCakzU— ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022
Oscars Fashions:
Hollywood’s biggest stars show up to the #VFOscars party—see all the looks from the red carpet: https://t.co/shqlgd4lZh— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 28, 2022
