The most talked-about moments of the Oscars

<i>Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP</i><br/>Actor Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head
Actor Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head

Los Angeles -- The brightest night in showbiz gave much to talk about, and plenty of surprises. Here's a recap, in tweets:

Red Carpet Arrivals

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain

Wait. Did that just happen?

Best Actor: Will Smith gives tearful speech

Best Movie: Coda

Best Director: Jane Campion

While "Encanto" won Best Animated Picture, the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" was not nominated but was performed

Oscars Fashions:

