El Paso woman pleads guilty to stealing money from a union

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman pleaded guilty to stealing money from a union. Court documents state Dorothy Ferguson, 58, took out 29 unauthorized cash withdrawals totaling $16,604. She served as the treasurer of the American Federation of Government Employees Local Union located in Fort Bliss.

Ferguson held that position from December 2019 to April 2020. Court documents also accuse Ferguson of failing to present financial reports at board meetings.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to one count of theft. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Ferguson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.