El Paso’s Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros event returns

EL PASO, Texas - After two years of being held virtually, the popular Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros literacy festival will return. The event will take place on April 30, 2022, at the Memorial Park Reserve, located at 3100 Copper. The event is a bilingual literacy festival where all ages can get involved in the magic of reading, visit local vendors, and even take some free books home for themselves.

On Wednesday, El Paso Public Library, Parks & Recreation, and the Great Khalid Foundation will kick off the event with a Sponsorship Check Presentation, and an event poster reveal. The sign-reveal and check presentation will take place at 3 p.m., also at the Memorial Park Reserve.

Since 1997, the event has been co-hosted by the El Paso Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department. Pat Mora, a local children's book author, is the person who founded the event to celebrate and honor children as it is done in various Latin American cultures. It is estimated 250,000 books have been given to children in the years since the event first began.