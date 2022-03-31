5 vehicle crash in lower valley; 5 injured 1 extricated from vehicle

UPDATE: Officials say 5 people were injured, 1 of those had to be extricated from a vehicle. The severity of the injuries remains unknown.

EL PASO, Texas – There's been a serious crash involving five vehicles in the lower valley. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Alameda and Bovee.

Three lanes are blocked. There is no estimate on the clearing time. Traffic is backed up between Midnight Sun Dr. and Carrillo Lane.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Multiple Vehicle Crash at Alameda & Bovee. All Lanes Closed. Traffic Follow Detour, Clearing Time Until Further Notice. pic.twitter.com/ElGnhYb2Qr — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) March 31, 2022

