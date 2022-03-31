El Paso Pre-K schools hoping to welcome more students back next school year

EL PASO, Texas -- Early childhood development took a hit two years ago with pre-K enrollment dropping across the Borderland.



The three largest school districts are getting ready to open up Pre-K registration for the upcoming school year, hoping to get back to pre-pandemic levels.



“For the past two years, students were pretty much at home with their families with very little interaction,” said Sandra Perez, principal of Parkland Pre-K Center.

Perez said the school lost an average of 100 students due to the pandemic. Right now, they have more than 200 3 to 5-year-old students.

While many of these students have never been in a classroom setting before, Perez said the goal this year is to help them get into a routine as well as being able to help them feel secure.



“There was so much uncertainty worldwide, that now bringing them (in), they have a lot of questions,” Perez said. “Our goal (is) to make them feel safe to make them feel excited, excited about coming to school, and just bringing their joy back.”

Another goal, helping them develop good social skills.



“Being socially interactive, and being able to communicate, that's part of just their healthy development, so that's our challenge right now,” Perez said.



YISD will be hosting a registration event at its Pre-K campuses including Parkland Pre-K Saturday, April 2.



To learn more or contact the school, click here.

EPISD registration opens April 7. SISD registration opens April 11.





