Immunize El Paso is still providing free Covid-19 vaccines

EL PASO, Texas - For those aged 50 or older, or are considered immunocompromised, Immunize El Paso will give you your second booster shot for free. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, those are the only groups recommended to get the second booster shot at this time.

On April 5th, all federal funding for Covid-19 vaccines will end, which means some may have to pay for their vaccines or boosters in the future. However, that is not the plan for the local health organization Immunize El Paso.

Director of Immunize El Paso, Daniel Acosta, told ABC-7, "because the Department of State Health Services has provided the vaccine and the auxiliary supplies, Immunize El Paso will absorb the administration fees." That means they plan on continuing the administration of free vaccinations and boosters. Immunize El Paso has vaccines from three manufacturers: Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer.

If you plan on getting the second booster, you can sign up for an appointment on their website, or you can walk into any of their three vaccine clinics.

Immunize El Paso Eastside Clinic 1400 George Dieter, Ste 225

San Juan Clinic 6292 Trowbridge

Downtown Clinic 513 W. San Antonio, Ste B

Wait times for walk-ins are short, around 10-15 minutes, according to Acosta.

To call Immunize El Paso, dial 915-533-3414.