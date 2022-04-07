Bogus test taker to be sentenced in college admissions scam

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former Florida prep school administrator who took college entrance exams for students in exchange for cash to help wealthy parents get their kids into elite universities is facing sentencing. Judge Nathaniel Gorton is slated to hand down the decision against Mark Riddell in Boston federal court Friday. Riddell admitted to secretly taking the ACT and SAT in place of students, or correcting their answers. Federal prosecutors say he played a key role in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme that ensnared celebrities, business executives and athletic coaches at elite schools. He previously said he’s “profoundly sorry” for his actions.