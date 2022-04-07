El Paso county business has horses for adoption

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas - Victoria Davis, owner of Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center, has seen a surplus of horses come into her stable just in the past three months. Ten horses have come from Lousiana to nearby Arizona, New Mexico, and Sunland Park. Each one has its own issues, from bone spurs to tendon issues, to congestion, and Davis makes sure these horses are taken care of properly.

As she works with each of the 10 new horses she's received since the start of the new year, there are 20 more under her care, with two up for adoption. Meet Moonpie and Jet, two American Quarter horses ready to find a new home. Moonpie has a cremello coat, and needs an intermediate or advanced rider. She has done well with her training and has a unique personality that Davis did not expect.

Moonpie came in "looking like a skeleton," according to Davis, but has returned to a healthy weight with a specific diet that Davis has perfected. Moonpie will be adopted out for $1,000 that must be paid in full, and there is a contract you must agree to if you want her.

Jett, who comes from Deming, NM, was given away by his owner. According to Davis, he has done very well with the training she's been working on and is more than ready to find a new home. He costs $700 to adopt, and you must sign a contract to adopt him.

If you want to adopt one of the horses but need a place for boarding, Victoria Davis has four stalls available and one open training stall.

Davis has extensive knowledge about all things horses, and she is more than willing to share her knowledge with you. She says, "never be afraid to ask questions!" She shared with ABC-7 that some experienced horse owners feel they know everything about taking care of horses but that you can truly learn more and more about them every year.

The Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center is a non-profit organization. The money they receive is put right back into the horses. A list of the services offered and prices can be found on the picture with the blue board. Or, if you would like to donate, or find out more about their rescue and other programs they offer, go to their Facebook page or website .