Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves and is 11-3-2 in 16 career games against Arizona. Nick Schmaltz scored his career-high 22nd goal for the Coyotes, who have lost nine of 11. Harri Sateri made 27 saves in his first game with Arizona and his 10th in the NHL.