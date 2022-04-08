LeBron James to miss Lakers’ final 2 games with ankle injury

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will miss the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season with a sprained left ankle. That almost certainly prevents him from winning his second NBA scoring title. The Lakers made the announcement before they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles’ disappointing season ends Sunday at Denver. The 37-year-old James averaged 30.3 points this season while playing in only 56 games. That’s two shy of the minimum to qualify for the scoring title with his full points-per-game average. James is slightly behind Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who is averaging 30.4 points per game. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is third at 29.9 points per game.