Purdue trustees approve $6.7 million in Mackey renovations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s board of trustees has approved a $6.7 million renovation plan for Mackey Arena. Construction is expected to begin following next basketball season. The funding will come entirely from private donations. The updates include reconfigured locker rooms and players lounges for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, an expansion of the John Wooden Club area and technology updates. Purdue coaches say the work will keep the school competitive in recruitng.