RB Giovani Bernard re-signs with Buccaneers for 1 year

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their depth at running back by re-signing free agent Giovani Bernard to a one-year, $1.12 million contract. The 30-year-old who spent the first eight years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals initially joined the Bucs as a free agent in 2021, when injuries limited him to 12 games during the regular season. The signing announced Friday means three of the team’s top four running backs from a year ago will return. Bernard only had 58 yards rushing last season, but had a bigger impact in the passing game with 23 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns.