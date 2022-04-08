UTEP Athletics kickoff first annual Garage Sale before spring game

EL PASO, Texas- Before the kickoff of the spring football game, the UTEP Athletics Department will hold their first UTEP Garage Sale.

According to Athletic Director Jim Senter, there is over 2,000 items available.

The Athletic Director told ABC-7 that they buy extra gear for their teams every year and that it accumulates.

He also said that when the teams change their color or jersey design, the previous kits become obsolete.

Senter said t-shirts, jerseys and even Nike cleats available to the public.

“Honestly people will go, oh wow that's authentic, I remember when the team wore this. And if you’re looking for something like that rather it's retro which is to support the Miners to wear some gear around or maybe give as a gift right to a young person in your family. This will be right up their alley, Senter shared.

Everything will be cash or credit.

“Things will be priced consistently for the ease to transact business but there will be no haggling right. This isn't let's make a deal and offer me less. This is the price, take it or leave it,” Senter explained.