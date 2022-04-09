Fort Bliss open to the general public

As of April 4th, 2022, those who are not affiliated with Fort Bliss will be able to obtain a 12 month recreational pass.

The pass grants the general public access to various family friendly activities on Ft. Bliss.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the military restricted access to the military post.

The pass allows limited access through the Buffalo Soldier Gate, Cassidy Gate and MSG Peña Gate between 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

All visitors over the age of 16 must have a recreational pass. To receive a pass, you must be able to provide a driver’s license or a state issued ID and must bring them each time they visit.

Recreational passes will only be issued based on a favorable background check.

Those denied a pass include those who have been convicted of a felony, have an active warrant, are on the national sex offender registry and have a misdemeanor.

Officials at Fort Bliss said this is an opportunity for the El Paso community to visit the installation.

“I would encourage anyone that visits the installation to have fun and to enjoy the facilities that we have open to the public. You know obey the speed limit, be a good citizen, make sure that you respect all laws that are posted out there on the installation,” said Ronald Ransbottom, the director of Emergency Services.

Officials encourage the public to appreciate and take advantage of their military installation now that these passes are available.

As for where visitors don't have access, “They will be clearly marked with signage of who is restricted and who is allowed in,” he said.

Passes may be obtained at the Cassidy Gate, Monday- Friday from 5. a.m to 9 p.m., and at the Buffalo Soldier Gate, Monday-Sunday which is open 24 hours a day.