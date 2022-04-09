Hosmer, Machado help Padres pull away late, top D-backs 5-2

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, Manny Machado added an RBI double and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. The game was tied at 2 when Machado led off the eighth with a single before stealing second base and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Hosmer followed with his second single of the game that scored Machado. Joe Musgrove threw six innings for the Padres with eight strikeouts, two runs on five hits and no walks. Steven Wilson pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win in his MLB debut.