King of COTA Marquez downplays victory chances in Texas

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marc Marquez returned to Texas after his latest bout with injuries and vision problems with shaken confidence and lowered expectations for a race he’s dominated for nearly a decade. These are unusual times for the six-time MotoGP champion as he confronts rare uncertainty on his Repsol Honda and even some fear of what could happen if he has another hard crash. Marquez is back racing this week at the Grand Prix of the Americas after a scary crash in Indonesia left him shaken and with double vision that knocked him out of the next race in Argentina.