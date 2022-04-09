Skip to Content
New scholarships benefit El Paso TTUHSC students

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center celebrate scholarship in honor of Doctors' Day
EL PASO, Texas- Local students have been selected to receive the Medical Student Empowerment fund.

This is a scholarship for medical students attending the Texas Tech University Health Science Center and studying medicine.

ABC-7 spoke with Ian Reyes and Valerie Sanchez about what it felt like to receive the innaugural scholarships.

Sanchez said, “Im greatful for people who believe in my dream in becoming a physician.”

Reyes adderd “It allows me to focus on my studies and really motivates me to not only believe in myself but believe in my peers."

Along with Sanchez and Reyes, Evelyn Esparza, Andrea Perez, Daniel Lara and Nickolaus Sanchez were awarded the scholarship.

Wil Herren

Wil Herren is an ABC-7 reporter who covers both news and sports.

