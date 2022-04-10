Local group asking for support for all-abilities playground in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – One local group is asking for the community's support for the completion of an all abilities playground.

Moms on Board or MOB is a local group in El Paso that works to bring family-friendly amenities to the region.

One of the co-founders of MOB, Adrianne Moody, said they have been working with the County of El Paso to bring the playground to Ascarate Park.

She said they have been raising funds to ensure the playground is completed.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the playground happened back in September of 2021. However, the project is still facing plenty of challenges.

Moody said they had already raised all of the funds for their original goals, but now more funds are needed since costs have gone up.

“When COVID hit, like many organizations, our funding went to a standstill. We are concerned that the original goal does match the current prices, in regards to the increase in material cost and freight charges. I think that is why we deserve this ARPA funds that the county is getting because our fundraising efforts were impacted and things don’t cost the same as they did 3 years ago,” Moody said.

According to Moody, the County of El Paso is planning to invest millions of dollars into nonprofit organizations to meet their needs with ARPA funds. However, she would like the County of El Paso to allocate some of those ARPA Funds to the all-abilities playground.

She wants to show county officials, community members care about the playground, so they are collecting signatures.

“By providing signatures it shows support for allocating funds to our project,” Moody reiterated.

As for how many funds they want the county to grant the all-abilities playground, she said they will leave that up to the county to decide.

Moody explained the importance of the playground.

“This playground is so important to our community- the closest all ability playground we have is in Albuquerque. It could benefit so many people and I don't think all the efforts that have happened should be lost just because of something we couldn’t control like the pandemic.”

For more information, reach out to Moms on Board.