ABC-7 Xtra Bernie Sargent bids happy trails to the Borderland

EL PASO,Texas - El Paso is losing a historian and by extension, an iconic part of Borderland history.

You may have seen him around town, a walking piece of El Paso’s past, from the ten-gallon hat and boots to the western ensemble, which could easily be mistaken for a stand-in as John Wesley Hardin in a western movie.

Bernie Sargent is very much a part of El Paso's modern history, educating anyone willing to listen about El Paso’s Wild West past.

Sargent may not be Hardin, but he plays the bad hombre in shootout re-enactment as part of the Six Guns and Shady Ladies cast.

But his portrayal of the gun-slinging outlaw is coming to an end.

Now Sargent and his wife are leaving town, heading east after 35 years of promoting the Borderland’s past, serving on as many as 81 boards.

