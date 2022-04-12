El Paso Disposal suffers staff shortage due to Covid cases

EL PASO, Texas-- Staff shortages caused by Covid-19 cases expands to private vendors as El Paso Disposal announces their services may be affected.

"El Paso Disposal is experiencing a high level of employee absences due to the increase in COVID cases," reads an alert message on the company's website.

The company also tells its clients through the same alert that they may be running behind schedule, potentially making them wait longer for their trash to be picked up.