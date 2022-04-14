Police say two arrests made in fiery, deadly crash in east El Paso; drivers went over 110 mph

EL PASO, Texas – A 19-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were arrested Wednesday for the deadly multi crash on I-10 and Hawkins.

Police say Saul Miguel Gutierrez of Horizon was driving a Corvette that lost control and hit the center median.

According to investigators, Kayla Nunez of Chaparral was driving a Tahoe that slammed into the back of a Pontiac Vibe.

The impact of that collision cause the Pontiac Vibe to lose control, hit a cement barrier and bursts into flames.

On Monday, ABC-7 spoke to a woman who said it was her brother who died in that crash. Yvonne Delgao identified the driver as Raymond Barron.