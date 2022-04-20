El Paso man arrested for child pornography

EL PASO, Texas - A man arrested by SWAT members Wednesday faces child exploitation charges in federal court.

Video of the arrest was provided to ABC-7 by a reliable source of Marcus Derrick Broadnax being taken into custody by an interagency child exploitation task force.

Broadnax was charged in federal court today for having and sharing child pornography.

According to a spokesperson with Homeland Security, Broadnax was taken into custody at his mother's home Wednesday in the 11500 block of Jacquelin.

El Paso’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, is made up of the Homeland Security Cyber Exploitation Group and the El Paso Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies.