15-year-old dies from stabbing in lower valley, second stabbing this Friday

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 15-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the lower valley. Police responded to the stabbing call at 4:22 p.m. The teenager was taken to UMC with life threatening injuries. He would later succumb to those injuries.

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a man was stabbed at Alameda and Midway. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have no other information at this time.

This comes on the same day as an early morning stabbing.

