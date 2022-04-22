Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 12:02 PM

Texas National Guard soldier drowns; reports indicate he attempted migrant rescue in Rio Grande

KVIA

EAGLE PASS, Texas -- Congressman Tony Gonzales expressed his heartbreak over the death of a Texas National Guard soldier. Various media outlets report the soldier died while attempting to rescue migrants in the Rio Grande.

According to the Washington Post, the guard member was deployed to Eagle Pass as part of Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative ordered by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content