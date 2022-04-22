Texas National Guard soldier drowns; reports indicate he attempted migrant rescue in Rio Grande
EAGLE PASS, Texas -- Congressman Tony Gonzales expressed his heartbreak over the death of a Texas National Guard soldier. Various media outlets report the soldier died while attempting to rescue migrants in the Rio Grande.
According to the Washington Post, the guard member was deployed to Eagle Pass as part of Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative ordered by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
I’m heartbroken to hear of the death of a Texas National Guard soldier. Our Citizen-Soldiers respond to our toughest challenges including the border crisis. As we’ve seen with the deaths of migrants & now the tragic loss of a guardsman, this crisis can be deadly for all involved. https://t.co/bOqiN1PtC0— Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 22, 2022
