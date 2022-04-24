ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Find out how to get a weekly fresh flower delivery plus warm and breezy afternoons expected

Hello everyone and happy Sunday to you! Today, I took my weather forecast outside- to the Calhoun Flower Farm in La Mesa, New Mexico. This afternoon was breezy, but the winds brought a nice cooling feeling on the skin with the warm temperatures. Those conditions are similar to what we can expect for the next couple days.

Outside at the farm, the Irises were in full blooms, with numerous varieties on display. Pinks, purples, oranges, whites, yellows, and different color combinations were scattered around the field, and more flowers are on the way! At the farm they have 40-50 different species of flowers with even more color combinations of those species. Each one blooms at different times of the year.

Diane shared the peak blooming season is just a few weeks away, and she is looking forward to getting her flowers out into the market. "We feel like we are pioneering the local flower market," Diane said. Most flowers are imported from across the country, so she's been working hard on getting her name out to all local florists and to the community. Her flowers are available for wholesale, retail, and even for at-home flower delivery services. Who doesn't want to get a new colorful bouquet of flowers every week? Especially when they are home grown.

You can watch the two videos attached to this article to find out more about how you can get involved with the business, whether it's to volunteer, purchase, or order fresh flowers to your home. They even do photoshoots too! This is the link to their website: https://www.calhounflowerfarms.com/

Back to weather now, through Tuesday our temperatures will be right around the seasonal average (low 80s). Then, on Wednesday the temps will return to near 90 degrees. Afternoons will stay breezy throughout the week. Midweek, theres a small chance of rain, but primarily for our eastern counties. I dont think very many of us will see any rain at all. Enjoy, and have a wonderful week.