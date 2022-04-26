Martial artist, social media sleuths, El Paso police help recover stolen truck

EL PASO, Texas- El Pasoan and martial arts enthusiast Manuel Valenzuela went to move his truck Friday evening into his drive way when he noticed it was missing.

After filing a police report, Valenzuela decided to post on the social media site Real FitFam El Paso Instagram page.

People began to recognize the vehicle due to the pictures that Valenzuela added to the post.

Many reached out to alert him where the truck could be seen in real time.

When one person reported the vehicle was at a Circle K gas station, Valenzuela raced there.

Recognizing his vehicle, Valenzuela alerted the El Paso Police Department and then placed the person with his truck in a chokehold until they arrived.

El Paso Police officers arrested the man that was driving Valenzuela's truck.

The truck owner said in an Instagram post, “Thanks to EPPD for showing up before I broke his arm off.”

Video of the story and the choking incident can be seen on the Real FitFam El Paso Instagram page.



