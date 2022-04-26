Three world-renowned chefs to lead new culinary program at Southwest University

EL PASO, Texas-- Starting in the fall semester of 2022, a new culinary program will be available to students where they can gain hands-on experience from world-class chefs.

Three accomplished chefs are at the forefront of this project.

Chef Carlos Gaytán began his journey to culinary mastery as a dishwasher and line cook. Today he is known worldwide as the first-ever Mexican-born chef to earn a Michelin star.

Spanish chef Mikel Garcia, decided to abandon the engineering field and pursue his passion for a vocational degree at the Luis Irizar Cooking School, where he graduated with honors.

Chef Jonatan Gómez Luna Torres is known worldwide as one of the greatest figures in contemporary cuisine and is a part of the “new generation of Mexican chefs” recognized for their contributions to culinary innovation and creation.