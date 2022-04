The Canutillo High School chamber choir earns the highest achievement possible at the 2022 U.I.L. regional concert.

U.I.L. judges gave the choir a "superior" rating in both the Stage Concert Performance and the Music Literacy categories.

This is the choir ensemble's third sweepstakes. Choir members say this year's prize is especially memorable because it is their first time performing at U.I.L. since the start of the pandemic.