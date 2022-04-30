One person in serious condition after a stabbing in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was rushed to University Medical Center following a stabbing Friday night.

According to the EL Paso Police Department, the stabbing happened just before midnight.

Officials said the victim was in serious, but stable condition.

The incident happened on the 700 block of Sunland Park Dr., in west El Paso.



No arrests have been made, but Crimes Against Persons is now investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.