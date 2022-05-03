El Paso Family pleads to keep father’s killer in jail

EL PASO, Texas- A man convicted in the murder of a 26-year Army veteran has been granted parole.

Brian Ray Brazile shot David Williams three times in the back with a sawed-off shotgun and a fourth time at point-blank range, then robbed William, according to court documents.

Brazile, who was 16 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in June of 1997.

In 2017 California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill that abolishes life without parole sentences given to children who have spent over 25 years in prison.

In January of this year, David Williams's family was notified by the California parole board that Brazile was going to be released from prison.

The parole board notified the Williams family of their decision, adding they would have 120 days to protest.

Williams's Daughter, Stormy Lopez, who lives in El Paso, explained her anger and frustration.

"My father lost his life for $1.10, and he would have gave it to the kid if he just asked," Lopez said.

She has asked California Governor Gavin Newsom to rescind the parole board's decision.

According to the Governor's office, Newsom has turned over 168 parole board decisions since he has taken office.