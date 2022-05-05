Las Cruces police association lists grievances; complains there’s a problem with morale

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Membership of the Las Cruces Police Officers Association sent city leaders a more than six-page letter listing numerous grievances aimed at police department leadership.

The letter states the last couple of years has been a trying time for the department. Among the concerns was an exodus of experienced officers, less senior officers leaving, and among other things, deteriorating morale in the department.

The letter cites the moment Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez didn't speak up after the shootout LCPD Officer Adrian De la Garza had with the killer of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott.

"Chief Dominguez’ silence was not lost on LCPD officers of all ranks when they saw the NMSP Chief stand before the public to express support for the officers and their families. Chief Dominguez’ excuse that the case was “under investigation” as a rationale for not saying anything, was and is pathetic," the letter states.

Chief Dominguez agreed he and others in his administration could provide more information.

"They do bring up some good points as far as me and the administration not getting out information, specifically to officer-involved shootings. We are working on a process to modify how that information goes out and gets out there as fast as possible, " said Chief Dominguez.

The letter also accuses the department of suffering from a lack of transparency, accountability and having issues with miscommunication and discounting input from personnel with specialized knowledge.

Mayor Ken Miyagishima said he would only be making one comment on the letter.

"The contents of this letter was very disheartening. This involves two of the most important sectors of our police department. The women and men of law enforcement who protect our city and their administration," said Miyagishima.

"...The concern of not having enough officers to patrol the streets will be addressed immediately and I'm confident the city manager will make sure it is addressed and resolved," said Miyagishima.

Chief Dominguez says improving staffing levels is something that will help morale.

"...The workload on our officers, and I understand it's very difficult for them right now because we've been so short-staffed. That drives morale down. But we do have an academy that's getting ready to graduate in June. Additionally, we do have another academy that's going to start right after that one a few months after that so that we can continue to making sure that we're staying at our staffing level," said Chief Dominguez.

The membership of the Las Cruces Police Officers Association is asking city leaders to investigate and take these issues seriously.

The membership ends by saying more letters will detail additional unresolved grievances.